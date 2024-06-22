Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.