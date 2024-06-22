Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.39. 2,713,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

