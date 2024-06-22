Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $787.60. 872,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,837. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $775.61 and a 200 day moving average of $791.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

