Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,778,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

