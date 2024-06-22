Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 4,419,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

