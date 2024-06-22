LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after purchasing an additional 552,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $297,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $848.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $519.34 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $788.13 and a 200-day moving average of $730.83.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

