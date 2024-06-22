LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after buying an additional 589,881 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.04 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

