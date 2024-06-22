LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

