LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $16,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $5,389,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.