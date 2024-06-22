LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $115,799,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $371.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.67. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.36 and a 12 month high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.