LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.65.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

