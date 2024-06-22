Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.79

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 118513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Lenovo Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

