Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.47.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $151.55 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

