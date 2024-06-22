LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $198.36

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $40,455.67 and $198.36 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

