Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,359 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

