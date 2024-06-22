L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after buying an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

LHX traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.53. 796,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

