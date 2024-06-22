Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

