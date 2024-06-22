Klaytn Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $595.12 million and $7.32 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,967,928,213 coins and its circulating supply is 3,697,394,297 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

