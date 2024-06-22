Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Down 1.5%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.83 and last traded at C$13.00. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$546.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$126.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.0545746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

