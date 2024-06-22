Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 773,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,164. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.