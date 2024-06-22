KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $67.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

KBH opened at $70.61 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of KB Home by 21.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

