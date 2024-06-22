Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 3.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 575,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,812. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

