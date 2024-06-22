Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.80 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $504.21 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00040036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

