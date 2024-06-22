Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Trading Down 2.7 %

KMDA stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

