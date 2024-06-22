JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.24. 1,995,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,222. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.