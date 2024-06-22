Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $130,675.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,286.17 or 1.00048106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00077368 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00172912 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,017.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.