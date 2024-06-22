iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Cut by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.37. 1,179,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.