iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 393.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 419.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,295,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IHF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 42,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,826. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

