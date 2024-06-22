iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

