iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,322,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.66. 1,325,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

