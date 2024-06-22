iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 3,691,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,225. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

