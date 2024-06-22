iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 213.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.78. 3,196,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $260.65.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.