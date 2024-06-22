iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 543,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 339,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.12.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

