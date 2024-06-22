iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 3.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock remained flat at $104.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,976. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

