iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,152 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 20,427,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

