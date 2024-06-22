iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of PFW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,477,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.