iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.