iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 574,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 239,965 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $21.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

