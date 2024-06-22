iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Trimmed by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 11,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,047,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 5,793,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

