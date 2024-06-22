iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 2,816,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,918. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

