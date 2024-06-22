iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,369 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 590,161 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

