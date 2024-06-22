iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

