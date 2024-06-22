iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenfield Savings Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 434.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

