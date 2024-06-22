iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Reduced by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 8,869,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,178,511. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

