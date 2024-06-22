iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 482,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. 2,068,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

