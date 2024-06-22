IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $70,108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

