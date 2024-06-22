Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading 9.1% Higher

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Further Reading

