Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0902 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock remained flat at $14.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,780 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
