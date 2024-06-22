Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.