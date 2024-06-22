Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPMV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $28.51.
About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.