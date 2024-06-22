Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,551. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

